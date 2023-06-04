3 pedestrians injured after car crash incident

Three people are in the hospital after a car crash in Minneapolis on Friday night, police say.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) found three injured men on the 3400 block of Portland Avenue South at 7:51 p.m.

The men told MPD officers that they were standing near a parked vehicle when a car crashed into the back of the vehicle.

All three men were brought to Hennepin Healthcare. An initial police report said two of the men received non-life-threatening injuries and a third has potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene with MPD.

MPD said there have been no arrests related to the incident.