3 more Minnesota commissioners confirmed by lawmakers

Minnesota lawmakers have confirmed three more state commissioners.

Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold, Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett and IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes were formally approved by the Minnesota Senate on Thursday.

RELATED: Senate confirms Minnesota’s higher education commissioner

They’re the latest in a string of confirmations this week and last.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate confirms labor commissioner

Arnold and Tomes have held their roles before this year but were reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz at the end of his last term. Jett replaced Heather Mueller as the head of the education department after serving as an instructor in the Education Administration Licensure program in the University of Minnesota’s Department of Organizational Leadership, Policy and Development.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate confirms 6 new commissioners