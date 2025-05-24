3 men injured after crashing stolen vehicle in St. Paul

Three men were injured after crashing a stolen vehicle on Friday night in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a squad car was behind a vehicle at Maryland Avenue and Johnson Parkway just after 6:40 p.m. when they learned that it was reported stolen in Minneapolis.

The stolen vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, but officers did not pursue it.

Authorities say the officers were then waved down as the stolen vehicle crashed on the 1400 block of Birmingham Street. A man was ejected from the vehicle while two other men were trapped inside the car.

Police called for St. Paul fire medics for help and freed the two men who were trapped.

All three men were brought to the hospital — police note that the man who was ejected needed surgery for serious injuries, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.