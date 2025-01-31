3 men charged in tire iron attack on Fridley student-athlete during basketball game

Three men were charged on Thursday in connection with an assault on a Fridley basketball player with a tire iron during a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

Dursa Muktar Mohamed, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree riot and one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Ayub Mohamed Ali, 19, of Circle Pines, and Yahya Abdul Khanyare, 18, of Brooklyn Park, were both charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree riot.

Two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the assault. None of the suspects were Cooper High School students or affiliated with Robbinsdale Area Schools (RAS).

All five suspects were arrested Tuesday following the attack at Cooper High School on a player from Fridley sitting on the bench.

According to the criminal complaints, a group of five to six men, including Mohamed, Ali, and Khanyare, arrived at Cooper High School in New Hope carrying a tire iron and a knife.

Surveillance video shows the group of men talking in the hallway outside of the gym before making their way to the game and walking straight toward the bench where the victim sat.

The complaint states that as the men approached the victim, Khanyare started to run at him before hitting him on the head with the metal tire iron.

Law enforcement says the victim was “totally unaware” the attack was about to happen.

The other suspects joined Khanyare in the attack by trying to hit the victim with their fists and other weapons, according to the complaint. The surveillance video shows Ali appeared to act as a lookout during the attack before fleeing with the other suspects.

Mohamed, Ali, Khanyare and the two other juvenile suspects left the scene in the vehicle they arrived in. A short time later, officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled from law enforcement.

The vehicle then crashed as it tried to enter an on-ramp to a nearby freeway, and all five suspects were arrested, the complaint states.

Officials say the victim needed six staples to close the cut on his head. The extent of the victim’s injuries are not clear.

Mohamed, Ali and Khanyare are all due in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a first appearance.