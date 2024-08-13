3 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Edina

Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning in Edina after crashing a stolen vehicle.

Edina police say at 6:45 a.m. they got a report that a group of people were stealing a Toyota Tacoma near the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive. The group, according to police, was driving a black Kia, which had been stolen from Inver Grove Heights.

Police said that while on the way to the scene, both vehicles started speeding away in an attempt to flee. The Toyota was later recovered in Minneapolis.

The Kia, however, crashed into another vehicle near Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue, and the suspects tried to run from the vehicle.

Edina police said a juvenile, was arrested immediately. Officers also found two other juveniles in the area and arrested them.

Authorities said a handgun was found in the vehicle, and all three juveniles have pending charges against them.

Police did not say if the occupants of the stolen Kia and the other vehicle were injured as a result of the crash.