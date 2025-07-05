3 injured in seperate St. Paul shootings, over 30 shell casings collected

The St. Paul Police Department said three people were injured Friday night and early Saturday morning in two separate shooting incidents.

Police said all three victims arrived at Regions Hospital between the hours of 11:30 p.m. Friday and just after midnight on Saturday.

The first victim was believed to have been injured at the 800 block of Euclid Street around 11:30 p.m. There was a man who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Regions for treatment.

Just after midnight, officers were called to Regions, where two men had arrived with gunshot wounds. It was determined by police that the two had been injured at Central Avenue and Avon Street.

After speaking with witnesses, police said a group of people were having a party when the shooting began. In total, police said they recovered over 30 spent casings at Central Avenue and Avon Street.

Due to the number of people arriving from the shooting incident, Regions Hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

At this time, the two shootings do not appear to have been connected to one another, according to police. No arrests have been made in connection with either investigation.