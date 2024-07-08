3 injured in early morning shooting outside Minneapolis club

Three people were injured after a shooting outside of a club in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Monday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting outside of Augie’s Cabaret.

At the scene, three adults with “major” injuries were found and brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Minneapolis police.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the shooting.