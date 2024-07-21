3 injured in Corcoran house fire

Three people were injured after a fire at a home in Corcoran Saturday afternoon.

The Corcoran Police Department responded to a house fire on the 6200 block of Steeple Chase Lane at around 1:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers saw smoke from the outside of the building.

Authorities stated that everyone made it out of the home.

Around 75 firefighters from various fire departments arrived on scene to extinguish the fire. The heat and humidity required the crews to rotate more frequently, according to officials.

One resident of the home was brought to the hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also brought to the hospital for heat-related injuries.

The Hennepin County Fire Investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.