3 injured after vehicle crashes into Robbinsdale squad car

The Robbinsdale Police Department says three people were injured Saturday morning when one of its cars was hit by another vehicle.

The police department says around 2:22 a.m., a squad car was on County Road 81 when it was struck by a vehicle at Lyndale Avenue North.

Two occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The officer in the squad car was treated and released from the same hospital.

The police department says the squad car was being operated in “emergency mode” and had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol will investigate the crash.