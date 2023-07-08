3 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in Pine County

Four people are injured after a crash in Pine County on Saturday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol officials say a black Kia Optima was driving north on Quarry Place just after 8:30 a.m. when it entered Highway 23 and was hit by a silver Mazda 5 Hatchback.

The Mazda then spun until it stopped near the center line of the road. The three passengers, two men and a woman, received non-life-threatening injuries, according to an initial State Patrol report. The Kia stopped on the north shoulder of Highway 23.

The driver of the Kia is a 77-year-old woman, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

A Life Link III helicopter was brought in to bring the injured woman from the Kia to St. Marys-Duluth, officials say.