3 displaced following Minneapolis house fire

A house fire in Minneapolis has displaced three people on Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said they were called to the 3300 block of 41st Avenue South for a single-story house that was on fire around 6:14 a.m.

All residents were able to get out of the home, according to the fire department, though one needed to be medically evaluated. No other injuries were reported.

Three residents were displaced due to the fire after the home was deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.