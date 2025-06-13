3 charged in connection with Brooklyn Park shooting that left victim paraplegic

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Brooklyn Park in late May that left the victim paraplegic:

Nicholas Sarkor Harris Jr., 21, faces one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting

Hassan Papee Kamara, 21, faces one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting

Trokon Kaigboyah, 36, faces one count of helping an offender avoid arrest

As previously reported, Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Garwood Road North on May 29. There, they found a man who had been shot in his lower back. According to court documents, the man told officers he couldn’t feel his legs and was later determined to be paraplegic due to fractures to his spine and bullet fragments in his spinal canal.

The victim said he had parked outside his house when two men wearing ski masks drove by and shot him. He said he believed they were in a silver sedan.

Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into an altercation with a few men at a basketball game a few days prior. The victim had reportedly punched one of the men, who said he was going to get his gun and posted on social media that he was going to “take care of it.”

The victim and witnesses believed the shooting was retaliation for the fight.

Surveillance video showed the sedan leaving the scene and driving to an apartment on 73rd Avenue. The sedan was determined to be registered to Kamara’s brother.

Kamara, Harris and another man were seen going into the apartment building, which is where Kaigboyah lives, court documents state. Kaigboyah was later seen moving the vehicle to a visitor parking spot.

While executing a search warrant on the sedan, investigators found a baggie of suspected marijuana and a spent .40 caliber cartridge casing.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on Kaigboyah’s apartment and found two handguns, ammunition and several live rounds inside the toilet bowl. Court documents state that one of the handguns found in the apartment building matched the spent casing found in the vehicle.

Kaigboyah told police that on the night of the shooting, Kamara, Harris and a third man came to his apartment and changed clothes. The men told him that something had happened and gave him a paper bag containing a handgun, which he kept for them.