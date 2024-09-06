3 cats killed in Payne-Phalen neighborhood fire

An early morning fire in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Friday has left three cats dead, according to the city’s fire department.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Desoto Street around 6:50 a.m. for a report of a dwelling fire, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the home, which also has an attached garage. Although all of the people inside were able to make it out, the fire department said four cats were still inside at the time of their arrival.

Flames were able to be brought under control quickly. Three of the four cats were later found dead. Fire officials told KSTP that crews were able to rescue the fourth cat but said it ran away once it was outside and has not yet been located.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews were still at the home investigating the cause of the fire and doing overhaul.

Three adults have been displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross was called for additional resources.