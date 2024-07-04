3 arrested in connection with man was hit by car, stabbed in Meeker County

Aryianna Pillatzki, courtesy of Meeker County Jail

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced it had arrested three people in connection with a violent assault on June 26:

Aryianna Pillatzki, 20, of Pennock

David Pillatzki, 48, of Arco

Tre Ertl, 26, of Litchfield

Aryianna Pillatzki was booked for second-degree assault and aggravated robbery. David Pillatzki was booked for aggravated robbery and liability for crimes of another. Ertl was booked for attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Authorities say all three will make initial court appearances in the coming days. Aryianna Pillatzki is the only suspect whose mugshot has been uploaded to the jail roster.

As previously reported, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had been found along the road on 600th Avenue near 230th Street in Litchfield Township. When deputies arrived they found a 50-year-old man lying in a ditch with a stab wound and injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thursday, authorities revealed that the three suspects brought the victim to a remote area in order to rob him. He had been hit by a car and then stabbed, before being left alongside the road, authorities said.

A passerby found the victim and called for help.