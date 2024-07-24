3 arrested following vehicle pursuit in Brooklyn Park

Three people were arrested after Brooklyn Park police were led on a chase Tuesday night.

According to officers, a vehicle known to law enforcement as a car used in car prowling and vehicle theft incidents was spotted around 11:25 p.m. near the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, starting a pursuit.

The car, according to Brooklyn Park police, drove to a dead-end street, causing multiple occupants to flee the vehicle.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 track to try and find the suspects. Officers also had help from the Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter and the Brooklyn Park drone team.

Police say all three persons were located and arrested, with one suspect being treated for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.