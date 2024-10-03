3 arrested after shots fired at north Minneapolis apartment complex; no injuries reported

A shots fired incident Wednesday night in a north Minneapolis apartment building led to three arrests, police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:42 p.m. near the intersection of North Penn and West Broadway avenues. Police found a group of people with firearms in the hallway of the apartment building and detained them at the scene.

Investigators learned a fight escalated to gunfire, but no one was hurt.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured a large police presence outside the Broadway Flats apartment complex as officers put up crime scene tape. Squads from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident. At least two people could be seen being put in handcuffs.

Police say two men were arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, and a third was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit.

The incident remains under investigation.