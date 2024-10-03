2nd person charged in attack against St. Anne’s Place

A second person has been charged in connection with an attack on St. Anne’s Place, a shelter for unhoused families in Minneapolis, on Sept. 5, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced.

Travin Willie Merritt, 30, faces four counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree riot and one count of carrying a firearm without a permit.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police were called to the shelter on a report of a disturbance on Sept. 5.

Surveillance video showed shelter residents running into the shelter shortly before Merritt pointed a gun at the front door. Court officials say two people, one of whom was carrying an infant, were on the other side of the door.

Merritt also shot at an unoccupied car owned by one of the victims.

One of the victims told police she and another victim got into an altercation with a group of women across the street. Merritt then hit two victims in the head with a gun and fired two more shots into the air.

The group of women then chased the victims into the shelter and Merritt threatened to shoot women and children.

He was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody on a separate case.

Investigators previously misidentified the suspect as someone else.

Eureka Riser has also been charged in connection with this case.