28-year-old killed, 3 juveniles injured in Cottonwood County crash

The Minneapolis State Patrol said three juveniles and an adult were injured, and another adult was killed following a crash Tuesday night in Cottonwood County.

The State Patrol said the crash happened southeast of the city of Windom at 6:22 p.m. on Highway 71, which reportedly was snowy and icy.

According to the incident report, the two vehicles were traveling toward each other – the Kia Sportage southbound and the Buick Enclave northbound- when they collided near 510th Avenue.

The driver of the Kia, 28-year-old Hunter Tim Allan Schwartz of Albert Lee, was taken to the Windom Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The occupants of the Kia, a 42-year-old woman, and three juveniles aged 12, 13 and 14 received non-life-threatening injuries. The juveniles were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the driver was not.

Authorities say Schwartz was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash.