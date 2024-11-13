27-year-old killed in Wisconsin crash, alcohol suspected to be a factor

A 27-year-old was killed in a crash in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, overnight Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:41 a.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 40 and County Highway B.

First responders found Kyle Baker had been ejected from a vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Baker was driving north on Highway 40 when he went off the road and into a ditch, with the vehicle rolling several times.

Authorities believe alcohol contributed to the crash.