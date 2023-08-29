27-year-old dies after farming accident in Brown County

A 27-year-old has died after being involved in an accident at the Brown County farm he worked at Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Brown County’s dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 8:43 a.m. from a farm on State Highway 4 in Sleepy Eye, stating that Austin Brett Trebesch was involved in an accident with farming equipment.

Trebesch was brought to Sleepy Eye Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry are investigating the accident.

Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care assisted in responding to the scene.