26-year-old seriously injured by shrapnel in Benton County

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured by shrapnel on Saturday night, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an injury that occurred during recreational firearm usage. Witnesses said a bystander sustained a serious injury to the abdomen while someone was shooting a rifle in a field on the 8000 block of 170th Avenue NE in Maywood Township.

The victim told first responders that the group had been using firearms recreationally and were also using Tannerite.

Tannerite is an explosive target used for firearms practice.

Authorities say the Tannerite was detonated inside a metal barrel, producing shrapnel, which hit the victim.

Investigators learned that one member of the group put “a substantial” amount of Tannerite downrange about 150 feet from the crowd. A metal barrel was put over the top of the Tannerite and someone shot through the barrel into the Tannerite, causing it to explode.

The victim was flown to the hospital, authorities said.