26-year-old sentenced to over 12 years for light rail stabbing

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to over 12 years(146 months) for a stabbing on the light rail in September.

Jeffrey Lee Corley-Jones has credit for 328 days already served for this case.

Corley-Jones must also serve over 7 years(86 months) in prison for a probation violation in a prior assault case, according to court officials. He has credit for 659 days already served.

The two sentencings will be served at the same time.

As previously reported, Corley-Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Metro Transit officers responded to a stabbing on the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station on Sept. 16. There, they found Corley-Jones who reportedly asked them, “Are you looking for this?” and held up a bloody knife.

Court documents state that Corley-Jones heard a description of the suspect over the officer’s radio and said “She’s talking about me,” adding, “She’s not lying.”

Officers found .43 grams of methamphetamine on him during his arrest.

Corley-Jones told officers that he didn’t know the victim and had never seen him before, but wanted to practice killing in order to better protect his family, according to court documents.