22-year-old woman found shot to death in Richfield apartment

A woman in her 20s was found dead from gunshot wounds in Richfield on Tuesday.

Richfield police responded to an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South around 9 a.m. for a welfare check after learning that the woman who lived inside did not make it to work and hadn’t been heard from.

Kayli Grace Arseth, 22, was found dead inside the apartment. Law enforcement noted there were signs of a struggle, and the victim had gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, Richfield police say. Police are investigating.