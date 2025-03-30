21-year-old skier dead after injury on Saturday

A skier died after being injured at Giants Ridge in northern Minnesota on Saturday.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, the Gilbert Police Department responded to the scene in Biwabik, and the Giants Ridge Ski Patrol staff was able to extract the 21-year-old man from the hillside.

The Biwabik Ambulance Service transported the man to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora. He later died at Northern Pines Medical Center.

The name of the man will be released once the family is notified. The Giants Ridge Ski Patrol is assisting the Gilbert Police Department with the ongoing investigation.