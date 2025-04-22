21-year-old man dead after crash ejects him from truck

A man in his 20s is dead after a crash on Sunday in Blue Earth County in which he was ejected from his vehicle and trapped under it.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash north of Good Thunder on 552nd Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on a report that a truck had crashed and someone was stuck under it, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation indicated 21-year-old Jacob Richard Farrell, of Lake Crystal, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on 552nd Avenue before rolling into a field and landing on its roof.

Farrell died at the scene, law enforcement said.