21-year-old injured in Minneapolis shooting

A 21-year-old was shot Saturday morning as Minneapolis Police investigate who was responsible for his injury.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Queen Avenue North for a report of a man who had been shot in the leg.

When they arrived at the location, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound sitting in the basement of a residence.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Minneapolis Police said the injured man provided only limited information, only stating that the shooting had been outside.

Police said they have not made any arrests at this time, but have recovered a bullet and gun from where the injured man was found.