21-year-old arrested after firing shots, breaking into Minneapolis home

The Minneapolis Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man after he reportedly fired multiple shots before entering someone’s home.

The gunman was identified as Amariaun Antonio-Thomas Thornton.

According to police, the incident began just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday when a ShotSpotter activated on the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North.

When they got to the area, officers were told by the residents a man had fired several shots and entered a detached garage.

From there, the gunman, later identified as Thornton, reportedly exited the garage, fired more shots and then entered an occupied home.

Police set up a perimeter around the house, and they said a child was spotted looking out the window.

A half-hour later, police said multiple people exited the residence, including a 5-year-old and a dog.

Police say the Thornton at one point tried to flee the residence by jumping out of a window, breaking it in the process. However, as he tried to run, he was arrested by members of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is the second time this week that officers have secured a perimeter and used resources to peacefully resolve a tense situation,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “I am proud of our officers who continue to use de-escalation to control dangerous situations.”

Investigators say they are working to determine exactly what transpired and how Thornton is related to the occupants of the house, as it is believed they are known to each other.

Thornton was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. An adult female was also booked for obstruction after she reportedly interfered with officers’ actions.

The family was allowed to return to their home after it was secured by authorities, and a board-up service secured the window Thornton had used in his escape attempt.

No injuries were reported by Minneapolis Police.