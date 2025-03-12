2025 Girls State Basketball Tournament begins

Games are already underway Wednesday and will be broadcast on 45TV starting Thursday.

The Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Minneapolis.

Games began Wednesday morning, and the top teams will play at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. Meanwhile, the consolation games will be at Concordia.

Championship games are set for Saturday.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

If you want to watch the games from home, you can do so starting Thursday on 45TV and by streaming HERE. Coverage will continue through Saturday.

