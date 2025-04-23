2025 Earth Day event roundup

Tuesday is Earth Day, and there are multiple events planned to celebrate the holiday.

Earth Day began after Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin helped organize campus teach-ins and promote events to teach the public about industrial development and its legacy of health impacts. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970.

Rally in St. Paul

Advocates will be rallying at the Minnesota Capitol for environmental protections.

The group Friends of the Boundary Waters will be gathering at 1:30 p.m. and will voice their concerns about the potential rollback of policies to protect the Boundary Water Canoe Area.

During last year’s campaign, President Donald Trump said he would overturn a Biden Administration era ban on a proposed new copper-nickel mine in the area.

Ladybugs Released at Mall of America

More than 100,000 ladybugs are being released inside the Mall of America on Tuesday.

This is an annual event at Nickelodeon Universe, which is full of plants.

Ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide for the more than 30,000 live plants and trees.

Special Sale at ReStore

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is having a sale Tuesday in honor of Earth Day.

ReStore takes in new ad used furniture and construction materials and then sells it at a reduced price.

It’s part of an effort to encourage shoppers to re-use and reduce waste.

Solar Field Unveiled at Gustavus Adolphus

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the Gustavus Solar Field, which is located on the school’s campus in St. Peter. The project was five years in the making.

The new field will be used for student and faculty research projects and will also provide 10% of the campus’ electricity.

School officials say native shortgrass prairie to Minnesota will be planted under the field to create a habitat for pollinators.

