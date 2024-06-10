2025 curling national championships to be held in Duluth

The 2025 men’s and women’s national curling championships will be held in Duluth this winter, according to USA Curling.

The championships will take place Jan. 27-Feb. 2 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

USA Curling says this is the first time the championship has been held in Minnesota since 2008.

Eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams will compete in the championship.

The winners are set to compete for a spot in the Olympic Team Trials in Sioux Falls, SD, in November 2025, USA Curling said. The winners will also move on to represent the U.S. at the World Men’s Championship in SK, Canada, and the World Women’s Championship in Uijeongbu, Korea.

Schedules and ticket information will be released in the coming months.