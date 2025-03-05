2025 Boys State Hockey Tournament kicks off

2025 Boys State Hockey Tournament

Despite a snowy commute on Wednesday morning, the 2025 Boy Hockey Tournament is officially underway.

There was a line to get in, with a lot of people saying they woke especially early to arrive on time.

The first game is St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Mahtomedi.

St. Cloud Cathedral took the state title last year. They’re part of class A, with games going on all day at Xcel Energy Center. Class AA begins Thursday.

There is also a new team this year — Rogers has made its way to the tournament for the first time. The team, which has played together since they were squirts, will play defending champions Edina on Thursday night.

The championships will take place on Saturday.

