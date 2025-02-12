2025 Basilica Block Party canceled as church considers new options for 2026

The Basilica of Saint Mary says their annual block party music festival will not happen this summer.

Basilica of Saint Mary Pastor Daniel Griffith said in a statement that plans for the 2026 event would be shared soon, but did not give a specific reason why the 2025 block party was canceled.

The event has taken a number of years off since the pandemic caused the music festival to be canceled in 2020. It came back in 2021 but then went on hiatus for two years, 2022 and 2023, before returning last summer.

The decades-old music festival, which started in 1995, normally happens right outside the church building, but the event was moved to Boom Island last year and was held in August instead of July, the month it normally happened before 2020. The 2021 edition was held in September.

Full statement:

“The 2024 Basilica Block Party at a new venue, Boom Island, was a success on many fronts and garnered great reviews from all who participated. Kudos to our staff, volunteers, and vendors for their hard work to create a memorable experience for all. In evaluating the event and our learnings, we are considering some new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026. While these options are being evaluated, the Block Party will pause for 2025. We look forward to sharing plans for 2026 with you soon.

“The Basilica Block Party has had a great history and legacy over the past thirty years in Minneapolis. I am excited to see what the future holds as we consider new possibilities and partnerships.”

Fr. Daniel Griffith, Pastor and Rector, The Basilica of Saint Mary