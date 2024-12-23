2024 holidays: What’s open, closed
The 2024 holiday season is right around the corner. Here’s a guide on what’s open and closed over the holidays:
- Schools: Most students will have at least the period from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day off. Check your child’s schedule for specific dates.
- Government offices: Government offices will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Some offices may also be closed or close early for Christmas Eve and/or New Year’s Eve. Check with your government office for specifics.
- Banks: Most banks will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Check with your bank for specific hours.
- Libraries: Most libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Some may also close early on New Year’s Eve. Check your library’s calendar for specifics.
- Fire, police, 911: These services will not be impacted.
- Trash/recycling pickup: Trash pickup could be delayed due to holidays. Check with your trash and recycling pickup service for specifics.
- Mail delivery: The USPS will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you still need to mail a gift, Monday is the last day to use some services, such as UPS Next Day Air, UPS Worldwide Express, FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours, FedEx 1Day Freight and FedEx International Next Flight.
- Parking enforcement: The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul won’t be monitoring parking meters on Christmas on New Year’s Day.
