2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday

Thursday marks the beginning of the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival, with action starting downtown at 5:30 p.m. in Rice Park for the “Light the Park” kickoff event.

Among the fun events are the ice carving competition and the bounce team.

Ice carvers will be given 48 hours and several blocks of ice to bring frozen masterpieces to life.

Artists will begin their work at 7 p.m. Thursday, with judging happening Saturday.

The completed works will be on display for the entire carnival in Rice Park.

