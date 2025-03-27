20-year-old pleads guilty, gets 1 day of parole for role in St. Paul gunfire, crash into bar

A 20-year-old was recently sentenced to serve one day of unsupervised parole in connection with a string of incidents that ended with a vehicle crashing into the former Ox Cart Ale House & Rooftop in downtown St. Paul.

Moeshea Isiah Hart pleaded guilty to theft and second-degree riot. For each count, he received a 365-day prison sentence — but both sentences were stayed for the duration of a one-day unsupervised parole. The two sentences were served concurrently.

As previously reported, officers were called to the 300 block of Luella Street North in February of 2022 on a report that two vehicles were shooting at each other. Police tried to pull one of the vehicles over, but the driver sped off, initiating a chase.

Eventually, the driver crashed into another vehicle and then Ox Cart Ale House. Nobody was hurt in either crash.

Investigators found the Jeep was stolen from St. Paul and contained a handgun with a switch to make it automatic.