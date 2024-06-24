20-year-old killed in Carver County crash

A 20-year-old was killed in a crash in Hollywood Township Monday morning, according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash around 5:05 a.m. on County Road 122 east of County Road 21.

Responding deputies found a BMW M5 that had crashed in the north ditch of County Road 122. The driver, 20-year-old Teigan John Martin, died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators believe Martin was speeding eastbound on County Road 122, crossed into the westbound lane, went into the ditch and rolled. Authorities say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.