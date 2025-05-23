20-month-old child’s death ruled homicide, mother arrested on suspicion of murder

The mother of a 20-month-old who died earlier this month was arrested in Fargo on Friday after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

The 32-year-old Moorhead mother was taken into custody in Fargo on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to Moorhead police. She is currently being held at the Cass County Jail in North Dakota, where she awaits extradition to Moorhead.

On May 15, Moorhead police responded to a report of a suspicious death from the coroner’s office in Cass County, North Dakota.

County officials told Moorhead law enforcement that an unresponsive 20-month-old had been brought to Sanford Medical Center by their family and later died.

The child was identified as Jose Lazarus Zamora, of Moorhead, according to police.

Officers secured the house where the child had lived, on the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Street South in Moorhead, with help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

No details on what led up to the child’s death have been available.