2 women seriously hurt in crash between car, train

Two women were seriously injured when their car was hit by a train Monday.

According to Robbinsdale Police Captain John Elder, officers were called to 42nd Avenue North at Railroad Avenue for a report of a car versus train crash at 9:21 a.m.

Two women were found trapped in the car. They were extricated from the car using the “jaws of life,” according to authorities.

The driver, 69, is in serious but stable condition, according to Elder. The passenger, 88, is in serious condition and is not stable.

Elder said the train struck the car and pushed it about 130 yards before it could stop.

The train was headed north, and the vehicle was eastbound. Investigators say the warning lights were working and the train was sounding its horn at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation.