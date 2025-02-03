2 women plead guilty in Feeding Our Future scheme ahead of trial for nonprofit leader

Two women have pleaded guilty to their roles in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme just days before a trial for the head of the now-defunct nonprofit was set to get underway.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota, Mekfira Hussein of Shakopee pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud; Ayan Jama of Rochester pleaded guilty to counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Court documents allege both defendants obtained millions in funds through the Federal Child Nutrition Program (FCNP) by fraudulently claiming to serve meals to thousands of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say Hussein and her husband obtained $8.8 million from October 2020 to January 2022 through their nonprofit Shamsia Hopes, which purported to be a meal site for school children under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. They used the proceeds to pay off the mortgage on their Shakopee home and buy a $93,250 Porsche and a $61,722 GMC truck.

Hussein admitted to submitting exaggerated invoices and attendance rosters and paying kickbacks to Feeding Our Future founder and executive director Aimee Bock and employee Abdikerm Eidleh.

Jama was the co-owner of Brava, a Rochester restaurant enrolled as an FCNP meal site under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. By submitting false paperwork claiming Brava had served 1.7 million meals from late 2020 through 2021, Jama and her co-conspirators received $5.3 million from Feeding Our Future and Safari Restaurant, a Minneapolis business that was also in on the scheme.

Jama and her co-conspirators set up shell companies to launder the funds, court records show. Investigators say she used the money to buy several properties, including homes in Rochester and Columbus, Ohio, and another property on the Mediterranean Sea in Turkey.

Sentencing dates for Hussein and Jama will be set at a later time.

A total of 70 defendants have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme. Hussein and Jama join 27 others who pleaded guilty; another five were convicted at trial.

Their pleas were entered just three days before jury selection began Monday in the trial of Bock and Safari Restaurant owner Salim Said. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be in the courtroom with the latest in that case.

You can find our full coverage of the Feeding Our Future scheme here.