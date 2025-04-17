2 with serious injuries after assault, intentionally set fire at Sauk Centre home

Two people have serious injuries after an assault followed by a fire that was intentionally set at a home in Sauk Centre.

The Sauk Centre Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance on the 700 block of Ash Street South at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and learned that people were still inside.

Authorities also learned that the fire was intentionally set, and a woman, who police say is a suspect, was still in the house and possibly armed with a dangerous weapon.

When officers entered the home, they found the woman in the basement near a fire, and they rescued her because she was incapacitated, according to police.

The woman had serious injuries and was airlifted to a burn unit.

Law enforcement also discovered that a man had been assaulted before the fires were set, and was brought to the hospital by a private party with a severe head injury.

The police department said that officers were treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

The case is currently under investigation.