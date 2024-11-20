2 vehicles fatally hit Wisconsin man who got out of truck to move deer from road

A Cameron, Wisconsin, man is dead after two vehicles hit him Tuesday evening while he was trying to remove a deer from the road.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Highway 8, just east of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin.

Investigators say a truck hit a deer, and the driver and another passerby stopped to move the deer out of the roadway. Two vehicles hit the 75-year-old truck driver, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused authorities to close the highway for more than four hours Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate, and the Barron County District Attorney’s Office will review the case for potential charges, though Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald noted that “All indications into the investigation show this to be a tragic accident.”