2 treated for possible hypothermia after ice rescue in Blue Earth County

Two fishermen were rescued from Madison Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the lake around 1:03 p.m. to help a man who had fallen through the ice around 1,600 feet from shore.

Authorities found a 71-year-old man in the water, holding onto the edge of the ice. A 76-year-old man was on the ice nearby. The two men were put into inflatable rafts and brought to shore.

The fishermen were brought to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

Deputies wore cold-weather floatation suits to rescue the men.