2 teens injured in Payne-Phalen neighborhood shooting

Two teenagers were shot in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Tuesday morning, St. Paul police say.

Police were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue East, near the intersection with Burr Street, around 9:50 a.m. for a report of a person shot and shots fired calls.

Officers say they found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with non-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both were taken to the hospital by St. Paul Fire medics.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw multiple squad vehicles at that intersection, as well as more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground. In addition, the photographer says there was at least one bullet hole in the side of a home.

Police say they are investigating the incident and working to learn more. No arrests have been made so far.