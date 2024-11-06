2 teens grazed in shooting in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, St. Paul police say

Two teenage boys are expected to be OK after they were shot during a fight Wednesday morning in St. Paul, police say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire and a fight involving a group of about 10 people around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of North Frank Street and Ross Avenue in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

A bullet grazed the head of a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy had also suffered a graze wound to his thigh.

Police say they searched the area for a shooting suspect but did not find one. A handgun was found abandoned nearby, however.

The shooting remains under investigation.