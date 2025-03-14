2 teenagers arrested for being connected to over 30 incidents in Edina

Edina police say that they have arrested two teenagers who are connected to over 30 incidents in Edina earlier this year.

According to the Edina Police Department, two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Minneapolis in connection to 32 incidents in Edina.

The boys were linked to nine stolen vehicles, four burglaries, 16 thefts from auto/tampering and three instances of fleeing from officers in vehicles. Police say that the incidents mostly occurred from January to early March.

Authorities add that the boys were also linked to a stolen vehicle from last summer.

The Edina Police Department said, in part, “Amazing work by Edina Detectives and their local law enforcement partners, including Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the Hennepin County Criminal Information Sharing and Analysis Unit, and many other partner law enforcement agencies! They have done great work in identifying the suspects involved, getting them into custody and gathering information for successful charging. The investigation is still ongoing.”