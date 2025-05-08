2 suspects arrested in connection with Jordan shooting that left man in critical condition

Two suspects believed to be connected with a shooting in Jordan were arrested Thursday afternoon.

The Jordan Police Department says that at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Lagoon Park.

Law enforcement found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, the police department said.

On Thursday, Bemidji police learned that the suspects were in the area and began working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to monitor different addresses.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Bemidji Avenue and arrested a 20-year-old suspect. A short time later, another search warrant was executed at a home on the 800 block of 26th Street Northwest and a 19-year-old was arrested.

Both suspects are awaiting criminal charges from the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The Jordan Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA are actively investigating the incident.