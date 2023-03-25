2 suspects arrested after burglary at North St. Paul Target

Two suspects were arrested Friday night in connection with a burglary at North St. Paul Target.

Both suspects were arrested on four felony charges — 2nd Degree Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Threats of Violence, according to a spokesperson for North St. Paul police. Investigators are also looking for two additional suspects.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the Target at 2199 Highway 36 E on a report of the store being burglarized.

Police say that the suspects used a sledgehammer to break several electronic merchandise cases and then stole multiple electronic items.

When police got to the store, the suspects had already fled. Officers from nearby agencies assisted in setting up a perimeter, and two of the suspects were arrested shortly after.

Assisting agencies included Maplewood Police Department, Oakdale Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, White Bear Lake Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center.