2 shot, 1 in custody after shooting and police chase in St. Paul

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old woman Sunday following an early-morning chase connected to a shooting in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers went to the Taco Bell on Snelling Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Responders found and treated two 22-year-old men who had “apparent gunshot injuries” that were not life-threatening.

Police did not specify if the shooting happened at the restaurant or if the two men had moved to the area afterward.

Early police information indicates someone fired shots from a white Toyota 4Runner, and not long after the shooting, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper found a vehicle matching that description near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway.

After multiple unsuccessful stop attempts, Ramsey County deputies caught the driver of the suspect vehicle in the city’s North End near Ivy Avenue and Albemarle Street.

Authorities took the woman into custody for fleeing police and possession of stolen property after discovering the 4Runner was stolen from Brooklyn Park.

Police are now investigating if the vehicle and driver were involved in the shooting or not.

As of posting, authorities have not identified the three people.