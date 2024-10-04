2 separate teens missing in Inver Grove Heights, police asking for public’s help

Inver Grove Heights police are asking for the public’s help in finding two separate missing teenagers.

17-year-old Julian Puente, has had little contact with his family since he left his home on Aug. 7. Authorities note that he returned home once and left shortly after.

Puente is described as 5’8″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials add that he may be staying with family or friends in St. Cloud or Minneapolis.

The other missing person is 14-year-old Jonathan Wells, who also left home on Aug. 7. Police say he is 5’4″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Wells is believed to be staying with friends in the Minneapolis area.

It is unknown whether these two cases are related to each other. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.