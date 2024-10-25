2 sentenced for roles in copper wire theft across metro

In a span of two days, two people have been sentenced for stealing copper wire across the east metro.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Suran Rai both appeared in Ramsey County Court and was given a stayed 360-day sentence in the Ramsey County Jail for two years of probation . Rai was also given four days of credit for time already spent there.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dei Gay Moo, who pleaded guilty in August, was sentenced on Tuesday in Washington County Court for aiding and abetting property damage. There, Moo’s 25-month prison sentence was stayed for five years of probation and was given credit for the 63 days already spent at the Washington County Jail.

Rai and Moo are among the multiple people charged for having some kind of role in stealing copper wire in the area earlier this year.

A third person charged for having a role in the theft ring, Eh Tha Blay, was supposed to be sentenced as well on Wednesday. Instead, Blay became the second person in the ring to skip out on a sentencing after Aye May did the same thing weeks ago. As of this publishing, they both have a warrant out for their arrest.

RELATED: Charges: Separate incidents lead to 7 arrests for copper wire theft in St. Paul I 5 charged in St. Paul copper wire theft ring I 39-year-old sentenced to probation in connection to copper wire theft in St. Paul

Kyaw Klay has a jury trial scheduled to begin next week, while Paw La has court hearings scheduled for December.

Charges initially filed against Win Naing and Nay Thar have since been dismissed.

RELATED: Stoplights the latest target of copper wire thieves in St. Paul I Street light outages, copper wire theft problems extend from St. Paul to Minneapolis I “It’s really like battlefield triage.” Streetlights in St. Paul go dark due to theft of copper wire I New St. Paul budget includes $500K to address copper wire theft I Copper wire theft blamed for ‘pitch black’ crossing where St. Paul man, dog killed in Christmas Eve pedestrian crash I Copper wire theft at site of fatal St. Paul crash known to officials for months